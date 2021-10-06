https://babylonbee.com/news/local-man-prays-that-wifes-text-message-of-ok-really-means-ok/

UPLAND, CA—Local man Daniel Jackets prayed to the Lord yesterday afternoon that his wife’s text message reading “OK” really meant “OK” and had no other deeper, hidden meaning he wasn’t picking up on.

“Hey hon, gonna stay at work late and play some board games with the boys,” he reportedly texted to her.

“OK,” she replied.

“What does this mean, do you think, fellas?” he asked his coworkers, showing them the cryptic message. “The O, I get. The K, I get. Put it together, you get ‘OK’, so that should mean that I’m good to hang out with you guys, right? RIGHT?!”

The group of male coworkers tried for hours to decipher the message but could not make heads or tails of it.

Jackets guessed wrong. Please keep him in your prayers.

Toss your capitalist cookbooks aside, this anti-capitalist cooking show walks you through the grueling experience of cooking… the socialist way.



For more videos, subscribe to our Youtube channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

