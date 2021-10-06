https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/los-angeles-is-dead/
Another dagger to LA businesses struggling to keep afloat
Vaccination required for all indoor spaces
The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday passed a sweeping ordinance requiring proof of Covid vaccination to enter a wide variety of indoor venues, including restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, convention centers, card rooms, museums, malls, play areas, spas and salon starting on Nov. 4.
LA City Council voted 11-2 in favor of the insanity…
