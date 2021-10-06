https://www.theepochtimes.com/los-angeles-passes-one-of-the-strictest-covid-19-vaccination-mandates_4035298.html

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday approved one of the strictest COVID-19 vaccination mandates in the country, requiring proof of vaccination to enter indoor restaurants, movie theaters, salons, shopping centers, and many more indoor venues.

People will now have to provide vaccination proof at gyms, sports arenas, museums, spas, indoor government facilities, malls, restaurants, and bars. For people with religious or medical exemptions, negative COVID-19 tests within 72 hours of entry would be required, according to the ordinance, which does not make mention of “natural immunity” afforded by a previous COVID-19 infection.

For unvaccinated individuals attempting to use government services, they will be provided with “alternative arrangements for access to government services,” including online or outdoor services, or providing proof of a negative test to enter, according to the ordinance.

Retail establishments including grocery stores and pharmacies are not included.

The mandate essentially adds to the health order that was passed on Sept. 17 that forces bars, lounges, breweries, wineries, and nightclubs to require that patrons show proof of vaccination to enter. The ordinance also said that organizers of events with more than 10,000 attendees need to require proof of vaccination or a negative test.

Similar mandates have also been implemented in New York City, New Orleans, San Francisco, and West Hollywood. Some European countries, Israel, and other nations have also implemented vaccine passport-type systems, while Israel recently announced that residents would have to get a booster dose six months have they’ve received their second shot in order to be declared fully vaccinated.

The City Council vote on Wednesday was 11–2, with Councilman John Lee and Councilman Joe Buscaino voting to oppose the new mandate. Earlier this year, Lee told reporters that he had concerns with the proposal and argued it is “arbitrary and will not lead to increased vaccinations of our residents.”

The Los Angeles County Business Federation criticized the new restrictions by saying it would place Los Angeles businesses at “a competitive disadvantage to other neighboring areas,” while raising questions about how businesses could fight false accusations. Meanwhile, the United Chambers of Commerce of the San Fernando Valley said the mandate is impractical and unreasonable to enforce.

Other critics, including residents, said that the mandate is divisive, a form of discrimination, and would create a two-tiered society of vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“I am appalled that the City Council is even putting forth such a draconian, unconstitutional, immoral mandate,” one said in a letter to council members, reported the Los Angeles Times.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated individuals can still contract COVID-19 and transmit it to others. Federal health officials have suggested that they are less likely to develop symptoms, require hospitalization, or die.

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

