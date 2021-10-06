https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/los-angeles-will-require-proof-vaccination-enter-range-businesses?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The city of Los Angeles will begin requiring most people to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before entering a wide variety of indoor businesses including salons, restaurants, gyms, museums and theaters.

The law was approved Wednesday by the City Council and will take effect Nov. 4, which officials say should give businesses enough time to figure out how to enforce the law.

Those with medical conditions that do not allow them to be vaccinated, or those with sincerely held religious beliefs that prevent them from being vaccinated, will be allowed to instead show proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours.

Some businesses in L.A. have already begun asking for proof of vaccine, and in the state, health care worker vaccine requirements have helped increase vaccination rates at major health systems.

California has one of the country’s lowest case rates for the novel virus, coupled with some of the strictest rules. An estimated 70% of California residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, announced that all school children will soon be required to be vaccinated – the first requirement of its sort in the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

