https://www.theepochtimes.com/lt-col-scheller-to-face-oct-14-trial-by-court-martial_4035979.html

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller has been reportedly charged with six violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and will face trial by court-martial on Oct. 14.

According to a source familiar with the matter, the trial will be open to the public.

The source said Scheller’s defense team has requested a larger courtroom to accommodate the numerous reporters, lawmakers, family members, and other members of the public who are interested in the case.

Scheller’s attorney, Brian Ferguson, has declined to comment publicly on the matter.

Scheller was freed from pretrial detention on Oct. 5 after being placed in the brig in September for criticizing senior military officials over the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to the Army Times, he has been charged with Article 88 (contempt toward officials), Article 89 (disrespect toward superior commissioned officers), Article 90 (willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer), Article 92 (dereliction in the performance of duties), Article 92 (failure to obey order or regulation), and Article 133 (conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman).

Numerous lawmakers and Scheller’s family have spoken out against what they view to be political persecution against the Marine veteran.

“This confinement appears to be simply for messaging, retribution, and convenience in flagrant violation of R.C.M. [Rule for Court Martial]: ‘a person should not be confined as a mere matter of convenience,’” reads a Sept. 29 letter from 35 members of Congress calling for Scheller’s release.

“He is an American war hero. He has fought for his men and women that follow him. He’s fought on the battlefield for them. I believe he has risked his life for his fellow service people and Americans. He is now risking his livelihood for them. He saw a misjustice happening at the top, and he felt that they should be held accountable for it,” Cathy Scheller, Stuart Scheller’s mother, said on NTD’s “The Nation Speaks.”

Stuart Scheller’s father, Stu Scheller Sr., said support from fellow Americans will greatly help his son. The Marine Corps will “win the battle.”

“But America is going to help Stuart win the war,” he said.

Follow Ken Silva covers national security issues for The Epoch Times. His reporting background also includes cybersecurity, crime and offshore finance – including three years as a reporter in the British Virgin Islands and two years in the Cayman Islands. Contact him at ken.silva@epochtimes.us

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

