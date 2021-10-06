https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-man-dies-from-covid-19-after-hospital-rejects-court-order-for-ivermectin

A 75-year-old New York man died last weekend after a hospital refused to give him the drug Ivermectin in a last-ditch effort to save his life, despite an order from a judge, an exclusive report from News10NBC’s Jennifer Lewke revealed.

Although Jeremy L. Carter was vaccinated against COVID-19, he still caught the virus at the end of August, Lewke detailed. He became sick enough to be hospitalized at Rochester General Hospital and continued to deteriorate to the point where he was placed on a ventilator.

After consulting with Carter’s primary care doctor, Carter and his daughter Jill Alvarado wanted to try Ivermectin. Although the drug is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19, and the FDA has explicitly warned against using it, some doctors have prescribed Ivermectin for COVID-19 patients.

However, the hospital refused to administer the drug to Carter, even though the family said they would gladly sign away any right to file a malpractice lawsuit.

This forced Alvarado to sue Rochester Regional Health, where Rochester General Hospital falls — and she was successful. Finally, a judge sided with the family and ordered the hospital to administer the care.

Still, though, Rochester General Hospital refused. Rochester Regional Health filed an appeal on Saturday, and a hearing was scheduled for Monday, Lewke’s report said.

Carter died on Sunday.

Attorney Ralph Lorigo, who sued Rochester Regional Health on behalf of Carter, told Lewke he’s filed dozens of lawsuits against health systems in western New York alone over the past few months.

“Every case I have is a person in a hospital dying,” he said, “what is the harm if a hospital is done with its protocol?”

Lorigo has already filed three suits against Rochester Regional Health to get them to administer Ivermectin, including Carter’s suit.

“Each of those times we were successful and those people went home. In this situation we sued, we got a court order and the hospital refused to administer the Ivermectin,” the attorney explained.

As consistently highlighted by The Daily Wire’s Ashe Schow, the media have run numerous fallacious stories concerning Ivermectin.

“This is not to say that anyone should be rushing to take the human version of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19 — that’s a decision between you and your doctor — but the way the media has covered this drug has been a disaster,” Schow detailed last month.

“The latest failure comes from KTSM, which cited a 2011 study from Nigeria that was small and questionable to claim that Ivermectin causes infertility in 85% of men,” she wrote. “Less than a day after the original article was published, the outlet retracted the story and added an editor’s note in its place.” See the retraction below:

FOR THE RECORD: A national story regarding Ivermectin and a study regarding its effect on men’s reproductive health that KTSM published, has been removed from our website. Concerns over the scientific research methods, the veracity of the original, peer-reviewed report and public statements by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) saying that infertility is not a known side effect of Ivermectin all led to our editorial decision to remove the story.

