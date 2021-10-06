https://www.dailywire.com/news/manchin-shoots-down-democrats-talks-of-changing-filibuster-for-debt-ceiling-vote

On Wednesday, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) shot down the possibility of amending the filibuster after Democrats reportedly discussed making an exemption from the rule for the debt ceiling vote.

“I truly implore both leaders…to engage, start working, work this out. There should not be a crisis,” Manchin told the press on Wednesday.

“I’ve been very, very clear where I stand, where I stand on the filibuster,” Manchin said. “I don’t have to repeat that. I think I’ve been very clear. Nothing changes. But the bottom line is we have a responsibility to be the adults. Our leadership has a responsibility to lead and that’s what I’m asking, imploring them to do.”

Sen. Joe Manchin says his opinion on filibuster has not changed, implores Senate leadership to negotiate amid debt limit crisis: “We should not have these artificial crises. We are not going to default on our debt.” https://t.co/TpsIvhVDua pic.twitter.com/iFWZOfRU4K — ABC News (@ABC) October 6, 2021

Manchin also reiterated to the press that his “number’s been $1.5 [trillion]” for the reconciliation bill.

As reported by The Daily Wire on Tuesday, Senate Democrats circulated the idea of making an exemption from the filibuster to solve the debt ceiling situation, according to reports.

As previously reported by The Hill:

The idea was brought up during a closed-door caucus lunch on Tuesday, sources confirmed to The Hill, as Democrats try to figure out how to avoid a historic debt default. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who told reporters as recently as Monday that there were not active talks, confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday that Democrats are now discussing a filibuster carveout for the debt ceiling. “There are discussions,” he told The Hill, asked about the status of potential talks.

To make such a move, all 50 Democrats, plus Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaker, would need to be on board.

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) offered Democrats a short-term fix to avoid the country defaulting on its debt.

As reported by The Daily Wire, “McConnell noted in a statement that Senate Republicans have warned Democrats for nearly three months that they would need to use the reconciliation process to raise the debt limit because Republicans do not support Democrats’ extreme agenda.

“McConnell offered a short-term suspension of the debt ceiling for several weeks to avoid sending the country into default. This offer will also force Democrats to pass a permanent solution on their own when the suspension ends in December.”

“Republicans remain the only party with a plan to prevent default,” McConnell said in a statement. “We have already made it clear we would assist in expediting the 304 reconciliation process for stand-alone debt-limit legislation. To protect the American people from a near-term Democrat-created crisis, we will also allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December.”

“This will moot Democrats’ excuses about the time crunch they created and give the unified Democratic government more than enough time to pass standalone debt limit legislation through reconciliation,” the statement added. “Alternatively, if Democrats abandon their efforts to ram through another historically reckless taxing and spending spree that will hurt families and help China, a more traditional bipartisan governing, conversation could be possible.”

McConnell also sent a letter to Biden this week with a warning that the United States was “sleepwalking toward significant and avoidable danger because of confusion and inaction from the Speaker of the House and the Senate Democratic Leader concerning basic governing duties.”

