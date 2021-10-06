https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575549-manchin-signals-he-wont-support-filibuster-carve-out-for-debt-hike

Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinOn The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Biden indicates he would sign reconciliation bill with Hyde amendment Overnight Energy & Environment — Manchin opens door for .9T to .2T spending bill MORE (D-W.Va.) said on Wednesday that he remains opposed to changing the Senate’s legislative filibuster, dealing a blow to progressive hopes to use a rules change as an escape hatch from a fight over the nation’s borrowing limit.

“I’ve been very, very clear where I stand on the filibuster. Nothing changes,” Manchin told a gaggle of reporters outside of his Senate office.

Manchin’s comments come as the idea of a “carve-out” from the legislative filibuster, which requires 60 votes for most legislation, has gained steam within the Senate Democratic caucus.

Democrats discussed the idea, as well as other potential back-up plans, during a closed-door caucus lunch on Tuesday, with Sen. Dick Durbin Dick DurbinSenate Democrats float filibuster carveout for debt ceiling Democrats want McConnell’s GOP to feel debt-ceiling pain Manchin open to debt hike through reconciliation, rules out nixing filibuster MORE (D-Ill.) confirming that talks were underway.

And moderate Democrats, long viewed as wary to a rules change, indicated that they would support it.

Sen. Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerDemocrats insist they won’t back down on debt ceiling Bipartisan senators call for Biden to confront Moscow over staffing ban at US embassies Hillicon Valley — Presented by American Edge Project — Facebook experiences widespread outage MORE (D-Va.) said he could support a “pause” on the filibuster for the debt ceiling vote.

“There ought to be some way to suspend” the filibuster for a debt ceiling vote, Warner said.

But changing the legislative filibuster even just for a narrow carve-out on the debt ceiling was a heavy list for Senate Democrats, given entrenched opposition to making changes to the 60-vote rule from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaOn The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Overnight Energy & Environment — Manchin opens door for .9T to .2T spending bill Democrats insist they won’t back down on debt ceiling MORE (D-Ariz.).

To invoke the “nuclear option,” Democrats would need total unity from their 50-member caucus and Vice President Harris in the chair to break a tie. A spokesman for Sinema didn’t immediately respond to a question on Wednesday about if she would support creating a carve-out from the filibuster for the debt ceiling.

Manchin said as recently as Monday that he didn’t view changes to the filibuster as an option on the debt ceiling.

“The filibuster has nothing to do with debt ceiling. Basically, we have other tools that we can use and if we have to use them we should use them,” Manchin said at the time.

Democrats are scrambling to come up with back-up options for raising the debt ceiling. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Janet Louise YellenOn The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Democrats insist they won’t back down on debt ceiling Schumer warns October recess in jeopardy over debt limit fight MORE has warned leadership that they need to raise the nation’s borrowing limit by Oct. 18 or risk a historic default.

Republicans are poised to block a debt suspension bill on Wednesday afternoon as they try to force Democrats to raise the debt ceiling through reconciliation, a budget process that lets them bypass the filibuster.

“For two and a half months, Republicans have provided a clear and consistent road map for the Democratic government to raise the debt ceiling,” Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Democrats insist they won’t back down on debt ceiling Schumer warns October recess in jeopardy over debt limit fight MORE (Ky.) said on Wednesday.

“Democrats have had two and a half months’ notice to use the fast-track, party-line reconciliation process which they have already used happily this year and already intend to use again,” he added.

But Democrats are so far ruling that option out, arguing that they previously helped suspend the debt ceiling under then-President Trump Donald TrumpBiden announces nominations for Arts and Humanities endowments On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Trump endorses Diehl for Massachusetts governor, slams ‘RINO’ Baker MORE.

Manchin, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, argued that it’s time for Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerLifting the SALT cap could reduce charitable giving 92 legal scholars call on Harris to preside over Senate to include immigration in reconciliation Schumer: Congress needs to raise debt ceiling by end of the week MORE (D-N.Y.) and McConnell to start negotiating.

McConnell and Schumer have not been negotiating on the debt ceiling.

“I truly implore both leaders … to engage, start working, work this out,” Manchin said.

“We have a responsibility to be the adults… we should not have these artificial crisis,” he added. “Please lead, lead, work together.”

–Updated at 12:22 p.m.

