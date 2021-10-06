https://hannity.com/media-room/mandate-la-los-angeles-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-at-most-indoor-locations/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mandate-la-los-angeles-to-require-proof-of-vaccination-at-most-indoor-locations

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday voted to approve proof of COVID-19 vaccination at most indoor locations including restaurants, bars, shopping centers, movie theaters, hair salons and other venues.

Under the new law, businesses must demand the documentation from patrons before they are permitted onto the premises.

“The L.A. rules allow customers to submit written exemptions for religious or medical reasons, but businesses must require those customers to use outdoor facilities, or to show evidence of a recent negative COVID-19 test if no outdoor facilities are available. Customers who have no proof of vaccination or exemption can still enter briefly to use the restroom or pick up a takeout order, according to the ordinance,” writes the Los Angeles Times.

“Businesses that violate the rules can face escalating penalties under the ordinance, starting with a warning for a first violation, then a $1,000 fine for a second violation, eventually reaching a $5,000 penalty for a fourth or subsequent violation. The fines would begin to be enforced starting Nov. 29, according to the ordinance,” adds the newspaper.

“You have rights. You have liberties. But with those rights and liberties come obligations to protect fellow members of your society as well,” said Councilman Paul Krekorian.

Read the full report at the Los Angeles Times.

