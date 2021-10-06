https://noqreport.com/2021/10/06/maricopa-at-its-worst-literally-should-be-decertified-at-its-best-could-easily-be-redone-jovan-pulitzer-discusses-700000-ballot-issues-in-arizona/

Jovan Pulitzer joined Joe Hoft and Kell Brazil this morning at Real Talk 93.3 for their morning show ‘Tomorrow’s News Today’. In his interview, Pulitzer described the one-page summary he provided online to describe the issues identified in the Maricopa County audit.

A few weeks ago we summarized the number of ballot issues in Arizona as a result of the audit and canvassing in the state. We came up with nearly 700,000 issues with ballots. Jovan Pulitzer provided the following diagram online a couple of days ago that describes the status of the results from the audit and canvass work in Maricopa County Arizona. He also identified 700,000 ballots with issues identified in Maricopa County alone. Reminder, Biden was given Arizona with a 10,800 vote margin or a margin of 0.04%.

Pulitzer was on the radio this morning and he addressed and summarized all the circles above and noted that the total was more than 700,000 ballot issues. He also noted that these items were from the audit report to the Senate and the work of