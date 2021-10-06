https://www.dailywire.com/news/more-americans-have-died-this-year-from-covid-19-than-in-all-of-2020

More Americans have died this year from the coronavirus than died from the coronavirus last year, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

“More than 353,000 COVID-19 deaths have been reported since Jan. 1, compared with 352,000 COVID-19 deaths in the first 10 months of the pandemic,” ABC News reported. “Over the last month, the U.S. has reported more than 47,000 deaths.”

It’s worth noting that a lot of deaths happened during the first few weeks of 2021 right before the Biden administration took over. A daily coronavirus death tracker from the Free Beacon indicates that more than 293,000 deaths have happened on Biden’s watch.

President Joe Biden repeatedly touted on the campaign trail that he had a plan to end the pandemic, a key issue that he used to attack then-President Donald Trump.

Past Biden quotes on the matter:

October 5, 2020: “ More than 200,000 Americans have died. 50,000 Americans are getting the virus every day. 1,000 a day are dying. This is a national emergency. The President should take responsibility.”

October 15, 2020: “We’re eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn’t have a plan to get this virus under control. I do.”

October 27, 2020: “ If you give me the honor of serving as your president, I won’t waste any time getting this virus under control and building our nation back better.”

October 30, 2020: “I’m not going to shut down the country. I’m not going to shut down the economy. I’m going to shut down the virus.”

November 1, 2020: “ More than 230,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 –– and Donald Trump has given up on trying to get the virus under control. He may have quit on you, but I promise I never will.”

On the campaign trail last year, Biden falsely tried to blame Trump for the death of every American who died from COVID-19. At one point, Biden even claimed on the campaign trail that Trump “should not remain as President of the United States of America” because of the roughly 230,000 Americans that had died from the coronavirus at that point.

Critics and even the mainstream media have slammed Biden’s administration for their confusing and at times seemingly contradictory messaging on the pandemic.

Biden, who promised to unite the country, has resorted to blaming the unvaccinated for the pandemic continuing.

“And my message to unvaccinated Americans is this: What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see? We’ve made vaccinations free, safe, and convenient,” Biden said last month. “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”

