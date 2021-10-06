https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/575554-multiple-injuries-reported-in-shooting-at-texas-high-school

Multiple injuries have been reported in a shooting at a Texas high school on Wednesday morning.

The Dallas Morning News, citing police, reported that multiple people had been injured in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, which is located roughly 30 minutes outside of Dallas.

The school is currently on lockdown, according to The Associated Press, which cited a news release from the Mansfield Independent School District.

Arlington Police tweeted at 11:30 eastern time that authorities were on the scene of the high school “doing a methodical search and working closely” with other law enforcement agencies.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

The Dallas Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is also on scene, according to a tweet from the agency.

BREAKING: ATF’s Dallas Field Division is on scene at Timberline High School in Mansfield, TX, in response to the shooting event. Arlington PD is handling the dissemination of information at this time. @ATFDallas @ArlingtonPD pic.twitter.com/ZEDDAHJrpW — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) October 6, 2021

A parent reunification point has been established at the Center for Performing Arts at 110 W. Debbie, according to police. Authorities said students will be bused to the location once the school is “completely secured.”

All Parents –@mansfieldisd is setting up a parent reunification point at the Center for Performing Arts located at 1110 W. Debbie. Officers will be at that scene. Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured. pic.twitter.com/gmv8UJBXDk — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Officers responded to the scene on a report of a shooting at around 9 a.m. local time, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The Hill has reached out to Timberview High School and Arlington police for more information.

