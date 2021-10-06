https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/575554-multiple-injuries-reported-in-shooting-at-texas-high-school

Multiple injuries have been reported in a shooting at a Texas high school on Wednesday morning.

The Dallas Morning News, citing police, reported that multiple people had been injured in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, which is located roughly 30 minutes outside of Dallas.

The school is currently on lockdown, according to The Associated Press, which cited a news release from the Mansfield Independent School District.

Arlington Police tweeted at 11:30 eastern time that authorities were on the scene of the high school “doing a methodical search and working closely” with other law enforcement agencies.

The Dallas Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is also on scene, according to a tweet from the agency.

A parent reunification point has been established at the Center for Performing Arts at 110 W. Debbie, according to police. Authorities said students will be bused to the location once the school is “completely secured.”

Officers responded to the scene on a report of a shooting at around 9 a.m. local time, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The Hill has reached out to Timberview High School and Arlington police for more information.

