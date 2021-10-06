https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/06/multiple-reported-injuries-in-shooting-at-arlington-texas-high-school-law-enforcement-on-lookout-for-18-year-old-suspect-say-it-was-not-a-random-act-of-violence/

Scary news out of Arlington, Texas, today, where an 18-year-old reportedly opened fire at Timberview High School.

According to law enforcement, this was not a random incident.

More:

The Arlington PD has posted information about the suspect in the hopes of tracking him down:

We hope that all who were injured make swift and full recoveries.

Meanwhile, something to keep in mind:

To anyone thinking of politicizing this shooting … don’t.

