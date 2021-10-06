https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615e8ce02817c57bc71cad54
Aftermath scenes in Pakistan’s Harnai town after a shallow earthquake hit the country’s southwest in the early hours of Thursday. The tremor left at least 20 people dead and dozens injured as of Thurs…
A stunning September meant little for the St. Louis Cardinals in postseason that ended with one hanging slider. Alex Reyes gave up a game-ending home run to Chris Taylor just after entering the game …
Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game. The 106-win Dodgers ad…
U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman blocked the Texas Heartbeat Act by issuing a preliminary injunction Wednesday evening….