A poll released Thursday morning shows nearly 75% of U.S. voters give Vice President Kamala Harris a failing grade on handling southern U.S. border security, after having been assigned by President Biden this past spring to lead the administration’s effort.

The Trafalgar/Convention of States poll shows 74.9 percent of American voters think Harris has done “a poor job with the southern border crisis since President Biden put her in charge in March of 2021.” Roughly 6.5% said she has done an “excellent” job, according to the poll.

In addition, 54.6% of Democratic and 80.3% percent of Independent voters said Harris has done a “poor” job.

Harris was put in charge amid the annual spring surge of illegal immigrants at the border that was compounded by migrants interpreting Biden’s immigration policy as being more open than that of the previous Trump administration.

The national survey of over 1,000 likely 2022 election voters was conducted from Sept. 29th through Oct .

“These numbers signal clearly that the American people see Vice President Harris’ management of the southern border crisis as an unmitigated disaster,” said Mark Meckler, president of Convention of States Action .”The Biden administration is bungling this crisis beyond what most people could have imagined.”

