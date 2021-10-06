https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-poll-offers-surprising-suggestion-on-direction-republicans-want-party-to-go-for-2024-nomination

New polling from Pew Research Center appears to show that a slight majority of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents do not want former President Donald Trump to be the Republican Party’s nominee in 2024.

“Two-thirds of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say they would like to see former President Donald Trump continue to be a major political figure for many years to come, including 44% who say they would like him to run for president in 2024,” the poll found. “About one-in-five Republicans (22%) say that while they would like Trump to continue to be a major political figure in the United States, they would prefer he use his stature to support another presidential candidate who shares his views in the 2024 election rather than run for office himself. About a third of Republicans (32%) say they would not like Trump to remain a national political figure for many years to come.”

The results from the poll appear to suggest that a majority of Republicans, about 54%, do not want to see Trump run again in 2024 since responding “Trump should not remain a major national political figure” would likely include being the party’s nominee in 2024.

About a third of Republicans (32%) say they would not like Donald Trump to remain a national political figure for many years to come. https://t.co/ou6JnpK7fP pic.twitter.com/H8ODcXypjR — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) October 6, 2021

The poll noted that the number of Republicans who say that Trump should continue to be a major national figure has increased by 10 points since January, from 57% to 67%.

The poll found that the majority of Republicans, nearly two-thirds, say that the party should not accept officials who openly criticize Trump.

Other recent polls show troubling trends for the Democrat Party ahead of the 2022 midterms, including:

Quinnipiac (10/5): “Americans were asked, if the election were held today, would they rather see the Republican Party or the Democratic Party win control of the United States House of Representatives. Forty-six percent say they would rather see the Republican Party win control, while 43 percent say the Democratic Party, with 11 percent not offering an opinion. … Among registered voters, 47 percent say they would rather see the Republican Party win control, while 44 percent say the Democratic Party, with 9 percent not offering an opinion.”

(10/5): “Americans were asked, if the election were held today, would they rather see the Republican Party or the Democratic Party win control of the United States House of Representatives. Forty-six percent say they would rather see the Republican Party win control, while 43 percent say the Democratic Party, with 11 percent not offering an opinion. … Among registered voters, 47 percent say they would rather see the Republican Party win control, while 44 percent say the Democratic Party, with 9 percent not offering an opinion.” Gallup (10/6): “Americans by significant margins now view the Republican Party as better than the Democratic Party at protecting the nation from international threats (54% to 39%, respectively) and at ensuring the nation remains prosperous (50% to 41%). The 15-percentage-point GOP advantage on security matters is its largest since 2015, while its nine-point edge on prosperity is its largest since 2014. Last year, the GOP had a narrow advantage on international matters while the parties were essentially tied on economic matters. … Meanwhile, the public is narrowly divided (41% Republican Party, 38% Democratic Party) as to which party can better handle whichever issue it deems the most important facing the country. Americans most commonly name the coronavirus pandemic or the government itself as the most important problem.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.