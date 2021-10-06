https://www.theblaze.com/news/new-zealand-pizza-chain-savages-greta-thunberg-in-cheeky-advertisement-greta-can-go-to-hell

A New Zealand pizza restaurant is using climate change activist Greta Thunberg in a clever marketing ploy following her fiery remarks during last week’s youth climate summit.

During the conference, Thunberg castigated world leaders — including President Joe Biden — for failing to back up their promises of enacting dramatic measures to mitigate the effects of climate change.

What are the details?

Hell Pizza, a popular chain in New Zealand, incorporated the 18-year-old activist in its latest marketing campaign to promote its “100% carbon neutral pizza.”

The ads read in capital letters “Greta can go to Hell.” The cheeky sentiment is followed by “For 100% carbon neutral pizza deliveries in New Zealand.”

Hell Pizza executed the marketing ploy in Thunberg’s hometown of Stockholm, Sweden.

On Monday, the company shared one of the advertisements on Facebook, captioning it, “We agree there’s been a lot of blah blah blah about tackling global warming. That’s why we put up these ads in Greta’s hometown of Stockholm, to let her know all our deliveries are carbon neutral. We hope she can visit us in HELL soon!”

According to LadBible, many people were split on the ad.

One commenter quipped, “Absolutely Brilliant piece of marketing.”

Another added, “Poor taste Hell Pizza. I get that you are supporting her, kinda. But you are certainly buying likes from the climate deniers as well. You should ditch this campaign ASAP.”

In a statement on the ad, the pizza chain’s chief executive, Ben Cumming, said, “Looking to the future, we want our 75 stores to be even more clean and green. This includes a national electric fleet of delivery vehicles, renewable energy within stores, and sourcing more than 95 per cent of food and materials within Aotearoa.”

Cumming added, “We hope our story might inspire other businesses to think about their impact on the planet, and we’d love to show Greta what Kiwi businesses are already doing to make the world a better place.”

What else?

During last week’s summit, Thunberg pointed the finger at Biden and other world leaders and criticized the president’s “Build Back Better” agenda.

“This is not about some expensive politically correct green act, bunny hugging, or blah blah blah,” she said. “‘Build back better,’ blah blah blah. Green economy, blah blah blah. … Net zero by 2050, blah blah blah. Net zero, blah blah blah. Climate neutral, blah blah blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders. Words. Words that sound great. But so far has led to no action. Our hopes and dreams drown in their empty words and promises.”

She also pointed the finger at New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during a recent interview with the Guardian in which she said, “It’s funny that people believe Jacinda Ardern and people like that are climate leaders. That just tells you how little people know about the climate crisis.”

