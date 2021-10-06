https://thehill.com/homenews/news/575527-officials-report-a-dozen-brian-laundrie-sightings-in-north-carolina

Law enforcement is investigating after a North Carolina sheriff’s office received calls that there have been sightings of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, in the state.

Officials have been searching for Laundrie after he came back to Florida from a road trip without Petito. He was last seen by his parents in the middle of September after Petito was reported missing by her family.

Laundrie told his parents at the time that he was going to Carlton Reserve in western Florida. His personal belongings such as his cell phone and wallet were left at home.

Following his disappearance, Petito’s body was found in Wyoming, and her death has since been ruled a homicide.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, in a release Monday stated that it has been inundated with tips from the public about multiple reported sightings. In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office said that it has “received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days,” but that each sighting was investigated “to no avail”.

The reports of Laundrie sightings include one from an unidentified man that came in the early hours Saturday.

“He was talking wild. He said that his girlfriend left him and he had to go out to California to see her,” the man told the 911 dispatcher, according to audio of the call released Monday. “He was acting funny. And I wasn’t sure what he looked like. And then … I went and parked and pulled up the photographs of him. And I’m 99.99 percent sure that was him,” the report added. The man also told the dispatcher that the two spoke in a parking lot near the Appalachian Trail and that Laundrie was driving a white truck. News of the reported sightings come after the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie at the end of last month. Previously, Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s homicide.

