Terrell Pryor’s road back to the NFL has been derailed once again by his volatile behavior. On Tuesday, the former Buckeyes quarterback, turned NFL quarterback, turned wide receiver was arrested for reportedly slapping a woman and throwing objects at her car as she attempted to flee. He was arraigned on Wednesday after paying $100,000 in bail.

WTAE reporter Jim Madalinsky followed the arrest and stated that the incident began with Pryor shoving the woman, believed to be his partner and “smacked her across the face with an open hand, causing an injury to her left eye during an incident last night in Penn [Township].” Pryor has been given a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault.

Madalinksy also reported, “Police say Pryor had called the woman more than 50 times and sent more than 30 text messages before she arrived at the home in Penn Township.”

#Breaking: Former NFL player and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor was arrested last night and charged with simple assault and harassment. He is set to be arraigned this morning. Officials say Pryor allegedly hit a woman following an altercation. Working to learn more details. pic.twitter.com/Q3DKLGS0RI — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) October 6, 2021

Pryor denied allegations of a physical altercation between himself and the woman, but told the media that he had been “throwing pumpkins at her car.”

Back in November 2019, Pryor was arrested by Allegheny County police for getting involved in an altercation where girlfriend Shalaya Briston stabbed the former player in the neck and chest — resulting in non-fatal wounds.

When the woman tried to get into a vehicle to leave, police say Pryor threw a deck chair at her and eventually threw pumpkins at her windshield, causing damage to the windshield — Jim Madalinsky (@JimWTAE) October 6, 2021

His final appearance on an NFL field came as a receiver for the Buffalo Bills — spending a month on the active roster before his eventual release in November 2019. He later signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was cut by season’s start, likely signaling the end of his career at 32. Pryor played for eight teams during his seven-year tenure.

