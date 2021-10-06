https://noqreport.com/2021/10/06/over-350-seattle-police-officers-havent-turned-in-vaccination-records-as-deadline-looms/

The Seattle Police Department announced Tuesday that 354 Seattle police personnel have yet to submit vaccination records, a requirement mandated by Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan for all city employees or they face termination.

According to SPD, out of the 354 police personnel that haven’t submitted records, 237 of them are patrol officers or work in operations. In an email last week, Interim Seattle police chief, Adrian Diaz, gave the department a deadline of October 5 to submit vaccination records. That timeline has now come and gone. The final date to submit records to the city is October 18; however, these stats provide a close estimate as to how many officers the Seattle Police Department is predicted to lose.

“Although the deadline for submission of vaccine verification forms is October 18th, the department has no choice but to make operational contingency plans based on the information it currently has. Please help the department maintain its operational readiness and minimize disruption to employees by submitting vaccine verifications now,” SPD Human Resources said in an email.

An officer not complying with the mandate told The Post Millennial that on top of potentially losing hundreds of officers due to the mandate, dozens of officers are seeking […]