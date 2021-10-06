https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/575585-pelosis-office-denies-claims-on-trump-meeting-from-grishams

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiMother-son duo arrested for stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during Jan 6. riot Biden meets with vulnerable House Democrats with agenda in limbo Yellen warns default on national debt would cause recession MORE‘s office is denying a claim by a former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden announces nominations for Arts and Humanities endowments On The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Trump endorses Diehl for Massachusetts governor, slams ‘RINO’ Baker MORE aide that the California Democrat once accused the White House of bugging her phone following a tense meeting with the then-commander in chief.

In her new book “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham Stephanie GrishamGrisham: Time in Trump administration ‘will follow me forever’ Trump often said ‘insane things’ to foreign leaders: Grisham Grisham says she told Trumps relationship with aide had turned abusive ‘and they didn’t seem to care’ MORE described the explosive October 2019 meeting among Trump, Pelosi and now-Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerLifting the SALT cap could reduce charitable giving 92 legal scholars call on Harris to preside over Senate to include immigration in reconciliation Schumer: Congress needs to raise debt ceiling by end of the week MORE (D-N.Y.).

The gathering at the White House, originally intended to focus on the response to Turkey as it carried out an offensive in northern Syria, quickly blew up as the president clashed with Pelosi and Schumer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Things got tense quickly,” Grisham said of the face-to-face, which she said she was in the room for.

“At one point, Pelosi stood up and pointed at the president. ‘All roads with you lead to Russia,’ she snapped. ‘You gave Russia Ukraine and Syria.'”

Grisham wrote that the 45th president “looked annoyed” before he shot back at Pelosi, “You’re just a third-rate politician!”

“With that, the Democratic leadership got up and walked out,” Grisham wrote, but not before first having to retrieve the phones that they had to give up at the start of the meeting, which is described as standard security protocol.

“That was when Pelosi seemed to blow up,” wrote Grisham.

The White House receptionist, who Grisham said was “caught off guard by the early departures,” then “stumbled around looking for the correct phones.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pelosi went ballistic in my opinion,” wrote Grisham.

“We can’t even trust you people with our phones!” Pelosi yelled, according to Grisham. “I never should have given you guys my phone! I know you bugged it!”

“Pelosi then started calling the young woman incompetent and raged that there was not an umbrella available to her so she could go out to the microphones in the rain and berate the president in front of the cameras,” wrote Grisham.

Pelosi later said Trump had a “very serious meltdown” at the meeting, while Trump slammed her as “unhinged.”

In a statement to ITK on Wednesday, Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said Grisham’s version of events “never happened.”

“Completely made up,” Hamill said, dubbing the claims “desperate trash.”

In her tell-all, Grisham wrote of the post-meeting Pelosi dustup, “I know that so many people hated Donald Trump, they would excuse anyone for anything if it was done in opposition to him. Still, Pelosi screaming at a young girl was totally unprofessional behavior, and it was exactly what she accused Trump of doing all the time — bullying.”

But, Grisham acknowledged, “I will say, though, that Trump could bring out the worst in people too.”

Trump blasted Grisham as her book hit shelves this week, saying his ex-White House aide had “big problems” and was getting paid “by a radical left-leaning publisher to say bad and untrue things.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

