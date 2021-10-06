https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/pfizer-biontech-ask-fda-emergency-use-authorization-covid-vaccine?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday asked the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization from for their joint COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old.

If the federal agency grant the authorized, the companies’ vaccine would be the first such for that age group. Their vaccine is approved for those 16 and older, and they have EUA approval for people ages 12 to 15, according to CNN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

