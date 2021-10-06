https://www.oann.com/philippines-vice-president-robredo-to-run-for-president-in-2022/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=philippines-vice-president-robredo-to-run-for-president-in-2022



President Rodrigo Duterte (C) with Vice-President Leni Robredo attend the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduation ceremony in Camp Castaneda, Silang town in Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

October 7, 2021

MANILA (Reuters) – Philippines’ Vice President Leni Robredo said on Thursday she will run for the presidency in the 2022 election.

Robredo, 56, a human rights lawyer and widow of a former interior minister, leads the opposition and has been critical of incumbent Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody fight against drugs.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

