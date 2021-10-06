http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ht9a7Bg3FJ8/

American adults view the Republican party by significant margins to be better than the Democrat party at protecting the country from international threats and maintaining prosperity, a Gallup poll released Wednesday revealed.

Fifty-four percent of the respondents said the Republican party, compared to only 39 percent who said the Democrat party, when asked, “Looking ahead for the next few years, which political party do you think will do a better job of protecting the country from international terrorism and military threats.”

The numbers grew farther apart as the Republican party’s percentage increased from 50 percent last year, and Americans have lost more faith in Democrats since last year when 46 percent responded to the same question.

“Americans typically see the Republican Party as more capable on national security matters, but the 15-point gap in favor of the GOP this year is the largest since a 16-point advantage in 2015,” Gallup noted.

By 54% to 39%, Americans say the Republican Party is better able than the Democratic Party to keep the U.S. safe from terrorism and other military threats — the largest GOP advantage since 2015. https://t.co/8ra1nBosmI — GallupNews (@GallupNews) October 6, 2021

There was also a more significant 23-point gap in 2014 when former President Barack Obama was in office.

When the respondents were asked about “keeping the country prosperous” over the next few years, a higher percentage (50 percent) said the Republican party compared to the lower percentage (41 percent) that said the Democrat party.

Confidence in the Republican party has grow by three percent since last year, while the Democrat party lost seven percent since last year when they were sitting at 48 percent.

Gallup added that “Republicans have had at least a small advantage on this for most of the past decade, with the current nine-point lead tying 2011 and 2014 as the largest for the GOP during this period.” Republicans have only not led the Democrats for two of the years (2012 and 2020) since 2010.

The Gallup poll was taken from September 1 to 17, with a random sampling of 1,005 adults — aged 18 and older, living across the 50 states, including Washington, DC. There was an overall margin of error of plus or minus four percentage with a 95 percent confidence level.

