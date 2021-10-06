https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-biden-poll-quinnipiac-lowest

A new Quinnipiac poll found that President Joe Biden’s job approval had tumbled among Americans to the lowest rate since taking office.

The poll says only 38% of Americans give the beleaguered president a positive job approval.

Slightly more than half of Americans, 53%, give Biden a negative job approval in the new poll. These represent the worst approval ratings for Biden from Quinnipiac since the beginning of his presidency.

Just three weeks ago, the same poll found that 42% of Americans said Biden was doing a good job, while 50% said he was doing a bad job. The drop from three weeks in his net approval rating went from -8 points to -15 percentage points.

The Biden administration has been pummeled by critics over the disastrous and humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, the growing humanitarian crisis at the border, and continuing woes related to the economy.

Among Democrats, 80% said they approve of the job Biden is doing, while 60% of independents said they disapproved of the president.

Biden received the lowest approval rate when Americans were asked about the situation at the U.S.-Mexican border, with 67% in disapproval and only 23% approving. The president received the highest net rating in his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, but it was still slightly negative, with 48% approving and 50% in disapproval.

“Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency, President Biden is being hammered on all sides as his approval rating continues its downward slide to a number not seen since the tough scrutiny of the Trump administration,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy in comments accompanying the poll results.

The Biden administration is currently struggling to pass massive spending bills to mollify the progressive wing of the party.

