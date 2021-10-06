https://www.dailywire.com/news/president-of-new-york-police-union-resigns-following-fbi-raid-on-home-union-headquarters

The President of the NYPD Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) resigned Tuesday after the FBI raided his home and the Union’s headquarters.

SBA President Ed Mullins resigned at the request of the SBA, per a letter to union members by the board.

“The nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined,” the letter said in part. “However, it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation.”

The NYPD SBA represents some 13,000 current and former New York City Police Sergeants.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed to the New York Daily News that the Bureau was conducting a “‘law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation’” into the SBA. The Bureau also told NBC4 New York that they executed a search warrant on the union office, as well as a house in Port Washington, reported to be Mullins’ home. The outletNBC4 also reported that the warrants were connected to a criminal investigation being overseen by the Southern District of New York.

Authorities were seen carrying out a large garbage bag and several boxes of electronics and a hard drive, according to the New York Daily News.

Neither Mullins nor his lawyer, Andrew Quinn, would comment on the investigation, according to the Daily News.

Mullins joined the NYPD in 1982. He became the head of the SBA in 2002. A social media firebrand and staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, Mullins was known for his heated rhetoric against New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and other city officials. He called New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot a “b***h” with “blood on her hands” on Twitter after the Commissioner refused a request for 500,000 masks for police officers during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also lambasted de Blasio and a host of City and State officials for anti-police statements and policies in an op-ed in the Daily Mail in May.

“Since first taking office in 2014, de Blasio’s incendiary anti-police rhetoric has already resulted in three police officers being executed while sitting in police vehicles, Molotov cocktails being lobbed at officers and into police vehicles, armed assaults on police facilities, cops being pelted with debris, and wholesale damage to police and public property,” Mullins wrote.

Mullins is also facing an internal probe from the NYPD after he published the police report of Mayor de Blasio’s daughter, Chiara, on social media, after she was arrested for obstructing traffic during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

“Ed Mullins dishonored his uniform, his city and his union more times than I can count,” de Blasio tweeted in response to Mullins’ resignation. It was just a matter of time before his endless hatred would catch up with him. That day has come.”

