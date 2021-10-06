https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/raheem-this-is-freaking-hilarious/
Were it not for @SharriMarkson‘s book “What Happened in Wuhan” I would have never even known that @amymaxmen claimed I had *DOCTORED A VIDEO* to place her in the frame.
I want to be clear, I had no idea who she is, but this is fucking hilarious and I am awaiting an apology. pic.twitter.com/zxMAhaEblC
— Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 4, 2021
Raheem gets the last laugh on Lefty liar Amy Maxmen.
The screenshots explain exactly what occurred.
Yet there she was with Peter Daszak despite her statement otherwise