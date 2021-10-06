https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/raheem-this-is-freaking-hilarious/

Posted by Kane on October 6, 2021 3:28 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Raheem gets the last laugh on Lefty liar Amy Maxmen.

The screenshots explain exactly what occurred.

Yet there she was with Peter Daszak despite her statement otherwise

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...