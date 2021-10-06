Were it not for @SharriMarkson‘s book “What Happened in Wuhan” I would have never even known that @amymaxmen claimed I had *DOCTORED A VIDEO* to place her in the frame.

I want to be clear, I had no idea who she is, but this is fucking hilarious and I am awaiting an apology. pic.twitter.com/zxMAhaEblC

— Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) October 4, 2021