https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/06/rand-and-kelley-paul-rip-the-biden-doj-for-not-bringing-charges-against-multiple-people-who-have-threatened-their-family/

Kelley Paul, wife of Sen. Rand Paul, had some harsh words for the Biden DOJ over their refusal to bring charges against multiple people who’ve threatened her family.

“On May 28, a Republican-hating woman called Rand’s DC Senate office threatening to “shoot you all” to our staff member. She was never charged. Yet if you dare express indignation at a school board meeting about CRT or forced masks, the Biden DOJ and FBI say you’re a criminal,” she tweeted:

And this is just the latest in a string of threats that weren’t prosecuted:

Now, imagine for a second if this happened to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

Sen. Rand Paul separately called out team Biden for going after people who protest school board members but not the “punk who assaulted the policeman defending my wife and I in DC”:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...