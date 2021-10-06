https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/06/rand-and-kelley-paul-rip-the-biden-doj-for-not-bringing-charges-against-multiple-people-who-have-threatened-their-family/

Kelley Paul, wife of Sen. Rand Paul, had some harsh words for the Biden DOJ over their refusal to bring charges against multiple people who’ve threatened her family.

“On May 28, a Republican-hating woman called Rand’s DC Senate office threatening to “shoot you all” to our staff member. She was never charged. Yet if you dare express indignation at a school board meeting about CRT or forced masks, the Biden DOJ and FBI say you’re a criminal,” she tweeted:

On May 28, a Republican-hating woman called Rand’s DC Senate office threatening to “shoot you all” to our staff member. She was never charged. Yet if you dare express indignation at a school board meeting about CRT or forced masks, the Biden DOJ and FBI say you’re a criminal. — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) October 5, 2021

And this is just the latest in a string of threats that weren’t prosecuted:

A mob held us hostage for ten minutes, spitting on and threatening to kill us. No charges! Fake anthrax and death threats sent to our home. No charges! Now just learned the person who called Rand’s Senate office threatening to shoot us will not be charged. I’m exhausted and angry — Kelley Paul (@KelleyAshbyPaul) October 5, 2021

Now, imagine for a second if this happened to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez:

If these people are not held accountable, escalation is inevitable.

If it was AOC or another darling of the left, people would be in solitary confinement already. https://t.co/UrCJAs6keJ — Greg Musselwhite (@GregMusselwhit3) October 5, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul separately called out team Biden for going after people who protest school board members but not the “punk who assaulted the policeman defending my wife and I in DC”:

The punk who assaulted the policeman defending my wife and I in DC went free but the Biden Admin. labels concerned parents as “domestic terrorists?” https://t.co/dSsqm6TNQQ — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 6, 2021

