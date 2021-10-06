https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/06/randi-weingarten-claims-right-wing-politicians-are-defending-violence-against-teachers-and-school-boards/

As Twitchy reported, Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a memo to the FBI directing it to coordinate with local law enforcement “to facilitate the discussion of strategies for addressing threats against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.” Sen. Josh Hawley questioned Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco about the memo, saying “if this isn’t a deliberate attempt to chill parents from showing up at school board meetings … I don’t know what is.”

We’ll include the video again for anyone who missed the part where Hawley said he wasn’t talking about violence.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten, who loves nothing better than a good ratio, tweeted that right-wing politicians who say the Justice Department is going after speech are “defending violence against teachers and school boards.”

No, they’re defending parents and their right to be heard without being called “domestic terrorists.”  Violence isn’t speech …

You’re telling Randi Weingarten to do the right thing?

Find us a “right-wing politician” defending violence against teachers and school boards.

