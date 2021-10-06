http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uDsumb-UHWc/

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that anyone who defied the House Select Committee subpoenas during their investigation of the January 6 riot could be “jailed.”

In a video, Select committee chairman Rep. Benny Thompson (D-MS) said, “Well, the only thing I can say is the committee will probably to those who don’t agree to come in voluntarily, we’ll do criminal referrals and let that process work out.”

Raskin said, “There is a process for getting criminal contempt by turning information over for the District of Colombia and getting the Department of Justice to demand that these people appear in court and be jailed until the point at which they cooperate with the congressional subpoena.”

He added, “It could also be civil contempt, or it also could be inherent contempt of Congress where we design our own process for hauling these people in and perhaps fining them until they’re willing to cooperate.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

