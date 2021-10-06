http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/SEt-7Od7w6Q/

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) is privately telling people that he plans to mount a bid for governor of New York in 2022, according to the New York Times.

The Times reports:

Mr. de Blasio, who has been a polarizing figure during his two terms in office, has also sounded out trusted former aides about their interest in working on a potential campaign, according to two people who are familiar with those contacts, and has made other overtures to labor leaders about a possible bid. His longtime pollster conducted a private survey to assess Mr. de Blasio’s appeal beyond New York City.

The development follows reports that De Blasio has already “phoned several labor leaders in recent days to gauge support,” according to a union affiliate with knowledge of the situation.

“He’s letting the leaders know that he’s considering running for governor,” the source told Politico.

De Blasio addressed rumors of a possible gubernatorial campaign during a recent appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, saying: “I want to keep serving in one way or another in the future.

“I believe in public service. I’ve done it my whole life. I want to keep working on crucial issues and causes,” he added. “I want to keep serving in one way or another in the future, so I’m going to look at different options. Absolutely.”

A bid by De Blasio for New York governor could lead to a bruising primary battle with Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), who was elevated to the governorship following former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over multiple allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical conduct.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James (D), who is investigating the allegations against Cuomo, has also hinted that she may also run for governor.

