https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/615eef502817c57bc71cb0b2
The world continues to watch Israel’s fight in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After nine months into a massive vaccination campaign, the country is relying heavily on the campaign and the…
A 100-year-old ex-concentration camp guard has been put on trial in Germany, making him the oldest person yet to face the country’s docks for Nazi-era atrocities, on suspicion of being complicit in th…
Host L Todd Wood speaks with Gettr CEO Jason Miller on ‘what the Hell happened with Facebook’ this week and how this spells the beginning of the end of social media monopolies….
Guest post by Lee Cary with permission from Canada Free Press Joe Biden, Floyd Austin, Antony Blinken and General Mark Milley Individual people and nations live and die by their maxims. Maxims are gen…
Police in Arizona released a trove of evidence in the murder of Charles Vallow, the first husband of Lori Vallow. Among those seen in interview videos is Tylee Ryan, whom Lori Vallow is accused of kil…