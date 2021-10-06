http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Wn0yfrKjHBw/

Democrats may have to take some tough votes on raising the debt ceiling, Senate Republicans told reporters Tuesday.

With the debt ceiling needing to be raised by October 18, Democrats will potentially need to use reconciliation to raise the amount of money the U.S. government can borrow. The process of reconciliation would force Democrats to “take some tough votes” that may impact the 2022 midterm election.

“I mean, I’m not going to be a complete asshole about it. But I’m going to make them take some tough votes,” Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who is the ranking member on the Senate Committee on the Budget, said of the Republicans’ strategy.

Sen. Richard Shelby (R-AL) reiterated the gauntlet Senate Republicans have laid for Democrats. “I’ve been here a while. I think the Democrats can pass it through reconciliation without any problem. They had to put a number on it, which we think they ought to put a number on it and let the American people see,” he said.

“They don’t want to put a number on it, but they might have to,” Shelby added. “First of all, I don’t think the Treasury is up against the window yet. I don’t know how long they have, they might have a month. It’s like the sky is falling.”

Republicans want to force Democrats to “pick a number” for just how much the debt ceiling should be raised. “That would mean using the complex tool of budget reconciliation, rather than a stand-alone vote to suspend the debt cap through the midterms,” Politico reported.

#DebtLimit showdown looms in #Senate: Lawmakers in at 10 AM to begin voting on judge Beginning at 2:15 PM Senate resumes voting, including on procedural move to begin advancing measure (S. 1301) to raise debt limit until after 2022 election. pic.twitter.com/I4uacZpL2F — Nancy Ognanovich (@NOgnanovich) October 6, 2021

Democrats forced to vote on a specific dollar figure would create an opportunity for Republicans to highlight Democrats’ fiscal irresponsibility during the 2022 midterms.

The lengths to which Republicans must go to implement this long-term strategy begins Wednesday with the Senate vote to raise the debt ceiling. The measure has little chance of success because Democrats will likely be short ten Republican votes.

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made it clear he believes it is the Democrats’ responsibility to run the Democrat-controlled government. And that means allowing Democrats to manage the debt ceiling increase themselves.

If the vote fails, Democrats will seemingly only have one option left to raise the debt limit: reconciliation and tough votes that will likely impact the 2022 midterms.

#Schumer urges some GOP to break ranks w #McConnell and join Democrats on cloture vote on motion to proceed to #DebtLimit plan. ‘All we need is 10 Republicans to vote with us, and none of them have to vote to raise the debt ceiling,’ he says. pic.twitter.com/wMPAHpbu2C — Nancy Ognanovich (@NOgnanovich) October 6, 2021

In a move of desperation, President Biden said Tuesday he is open to Senate Democrats doing away with the 60 vote filibuster threshold to raise the debt ceiling. Biden called the workaround “a real possibility.”

But plenty of Senators oppose Biden’s Hail Mary. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) have said they would not support taking rights away from the minority party. Other Democrats, too, oppose the idea.

MANCHIN in presser shoots down idea of exempting the debt ceiling bill from the filibuster. — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) October 6, 2021

“We need 10 of them, they need 50 of us. The path to cloture is so much simpler. It requires less people, and less time. To me, the path forward is to find 10 people [Republicans] who are for cloture but against final passage,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), a radical democrat.

