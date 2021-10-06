https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575687-sanders-declined-to-sign-statement-condemning-protests-against-sinema-report

Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersOvernight Energy & Environment — Manchin opens door for .9T to .2T spending bill Manchin opens door to deal in range of .9T to .2T Budowsky: Mad as hell at Manchin and Sinema MORE (I-Vt.) declined to sign a proposed statement condemning recent protests against Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaOn The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Overnight Energy & Environment — Manchin opens door for .9T to .2T spending bill Democrats insist they won’t back down on debt ceiling MORE (D-Ariz.) because it did not address her resistance to prescription drug reform and the Democrats’ budget reconciliation package, Axios reported.

Footage circulated over the weekend of activists following Sinema into a bathroom at Arizona State University, where she teaches, and calling on her to support the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package. Sinema blasted the move in a statement on Monday saying it “was not legitimate protest.”

Jeff Giertz, communications director for Sen. Cory Booker Cory BookerBooker ‘more than confident’ work toward police reform will continue Sunday shows preview: Biden amps up involvement in talks amid tug-of-war over infrastructure More than half of police killings go unreported, study finds MORE (D-N.J.), coordinated a joint statement among lawmakers condemning the protests against Sinema, asking senators’ offices if they’d be interested in signing and mentioning Booker was open to edits, according to screenshots of the conversations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanders’ communications director, Mike Casca, asked for a line to be added. The proposed change would have included “While we hope Senator Sinema will change her position on prescription drug reform and support a major reconciliation bill” before an already existing line saying “what happened in that video was a violation of her privacy that has no place in our public discourse, and we resolutely condemn it.”

Giertz apparently told Casca “my boss can’t agree to that edit” to which Sanders’ office replied “Sanders will not be signing, so please cut ‘Senate Democratic Leadership Team’ from headline.”

Axios reported that the communication was confirmed by several senators’ offices.

Those close to the Arizona senator have reportedly been upset that the White House and fellow lawmakers have not been more vocal in condemning the protests, Axios noted.

In her statement earlier this week, Sinema said: “It is unacceptable for activist organizations to instruct their members to jeopardize themselves by engaging in unlawful activities such as gaining entry to closed university buildings, disrupting learning environments, and filming students in a restroom.”

The Hill has reached out to Booker, Sinema and Sanders for comment.

The reconciliation package has created a wedge among Democrats who are struggling to break an impasse on both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and a much larger reconciliation package.

While the majority of Senate Democrats agree with Sanders’ insistence on a $3.5 trillion price tag on the reconciliation bill, they have indicated a willingness to narrow down the package. Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinOn The Money — Presented by NRHC — Democrats cross the debt ceiling Rubicon Biden indicates he would sign reconciliation bill with Hyde amendment Overnight Energy & Environment — Manchin opens door for .9T to .2T spending bill MORE (D-W.Va.) has opened the door to a figure in the range of $1.9 to $2.2 billion, while Sinema has continued to say little about her terms for supporting the bill.

Progressives scored a win last week at blocking a vote on the infrastructure bill, threatening to tank it if the reconciliation package was not passed first. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMother-son duo arrested for stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during Jan 6. riot Biden meets with vulnerable House Democrats with agenda in limbo Yellen warns default on national debt would cause recession MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerLifting the SALT cap could reduce charitable giving 92 legal scholars call on Harris to preside over Senate to include immigration in reconciliation Schumer: Congress needs to raise debt ceiling by end of the week MORE (D-N.Y.) have set a new deadline of the end of October to pass both bills.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

