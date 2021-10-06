https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/10/06/school-shooting-in-texas-leaves-four-injured-suspect-turns-himself-in-n420693

The only good thing about shutting down schools last year is that we had a lot fewer school shootings to think about. Today a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas has left four people injured. One of the four had minor injures. The other three were taken to the hospital. Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins who is still on the run.

We are looking for a shooting suspect in today’s incident at @mansfieldisd Timberview School. Please call 911 if you know the whereabouts of 18-year old Timothy George Simpkins who may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260. pic.twitter.com/npaNVBDXRp — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye indicated that today’s shooting was not a random incident. It started with a fight inside a classroom and Simpkins allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. There is a video circulating which claims to show the fight that broke out in the classroom this morning. I’m not sure this has been verified but some news outlets are including it in their coverage. There is some NSFW language in this clip.

This is how the Shooting started, a fight broke out and Timothy George Simpkins Started shooting. He is currently missing, Arlington Police say he may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger LP: PYF6260 pic.twitter.com/p9lvR8tJo6 — FortWorthTX TV (@FortWorthTXTV) October 6, 2021

Gov. Abbott has already made a statement about the shooting (1st clip). Abbott was also asked if the permitless carry laws which were recently enacted in Texas may have contributed to the shooting (2nd clip below).

Reporter: “Are you concerned that the new law of ‘constitutional carry’ is sending the wrong message to young people and that we could see more school shootings?” Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX): “The gun that was possessed by the shooter was possessed illegally.” pic.twitter.com/hCPN38rGKC — The Recount (@therecount) October 6, 2021

Beto’s reaction:

My thoughts are with the students, educators, staff and families of Timberview High School in Arlington as we continue to learn details about today’s shooting. https://t.co/QghaQtMbKx — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 6, 2021

Here’s the police statement from this morning.

Now police are reporting that that Simpkins is in custody.

The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a gun. Most students have been safely evacuated from Timberview High School. Thank you for everyone’s help. pic.twitter.com/h9Zs8Zxpze — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

They say he turned himself in with an attorney.

Police say Simpkins turned himself in about 15 minutes ago, and brought an attorney with him. He’s charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. https://t.co/yW6guT0dU7 — catherine marfin (@catherinemarfin) October 6, 2021

This local reporter also has some updated information on the shooting victims.

Accused #timberviewhighschool shooter Timothy George Simpkins in custody. 3 wounded, 1 Student in surgery then ICU but expected to recover. 1 Adult male good condition. 1 adult female “grazed,” will be released soon. Police say suspect faces three Agg. Assault w/deadly weapon. — Steve Eagar (@steveeagar) October 6, 2021

NBC News interviewed a teacher who was in a classroom adjacent to the shooting this morning. He says he thought someone was throwing desks but his students immediately recognized the sounds as gunshots.

I’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

