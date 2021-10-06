https://hotair.com/john-s-2/2021/10/06/school-shooting-in-texas-leaves-four-injured-suspect-turns-himself-in-n420693

The only good thing about shutting down schools last year is that we had a lot fewer school shootings to think about. Today a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas has left four people injured. One of the four had minor injures. The other three were taken to the hospital. Authorities have identified the suspect in the shooting as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins who is still on the run.

Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye indicated that today’s shooting was not a random incident. It started with a fight inside a classroom and Simpkins allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting. There is a video circulating which claims to show the fight that broke out in the classroom this morning. I’m not sure this has been verified but some news outlets are including it in their coverage. There is some NSFW language in this clip.

Gov. Abbott has already made a statement about the shooting (1st clip). Abbott was also asked if the permitless carry laws which were recently enacted in Texas may have contributed to the shooting (2nd clip below).

Beto’s reaction:

Here’s the police statement from this morning.

Now police are reporting that that Simpkins is in custody.

They say he turned himself in with an attorney.

This local reporter also has some updated information on the shooting victims.

NBC News interviewed a teacher who was in a classroom adjacent to the shooting this morning. He says he thought someone was throwing desks but his students immediately recognized the sounds as gunshots.

I’ll update this post as more information becomes available.

