Multiple people are reported to be wounded after a shooting Wednesday morning at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

NBC 5 reported the shooting and the wounded victims, citing police confirmation.

They noted that the school is on lockdown.

CBS 21 notes that law enforcement is combing the campus, trying to find an armed individual.

Timberview High School is located “in the 7000 block of South Watson Road in Arlington.”

UPDATE: CBS 21 reports that police are seeking a shooting suspect, identified as Timothy George Simpkins, 18. He is allegedly driving a 2018 silver Dodge Charger.

