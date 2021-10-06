https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/06/siren-new-report-suggests-china-knew-about-the-covid-19-outbreak-months-before-the-first-confirmed-case/

A new report compiled by a team of “former officials from intelligence agencies in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and other countries” has found that China was buying a large number of PCR tests months before the first confirmed case of COVID-19:

Welp. The PRC has a PCR problem as this “casts further doubt on China’s official line about the origin of the virus”:

From the article:

Purchases of PCR tests in China’s Hubei Province surged months before the first official reports of a novel coronavirus case there, according to a report by Australia-based cybersecurity company Internet 2.0.

About 67.4 million yuan ($10.5 million at current rates) was spent on PCR tests in Hubei during 2019, nearly double the 2018 total, with the upswing starting in May, according to the report.

In other words, they KNEW there was a health emergency coming and they didn’t tell anyone:

It sure looks that way!

The team “collected an analyzed data from a website that aggregates information on public procurement bids in China” to reach its conclusion:

China disputed the team’s finding:

