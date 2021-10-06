https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/10/06/siren-new-report-suggests-china-knew-about-the-covid-19-outbreak-months-before-the-first-confirmed-case/

A new report compiled by a team of “former officials from intelligence agencies in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and other countries” has found that China was buying a large number of PCR tests months before the first confirmed case of COVID-19:

China PCR test orders soared before first confirmed COVID case https://t.co/ZIeGXdGuYU — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) October 6, 2021

Welp. The PRC has a PCR problem as this “casts further doubt on China’s official line about the origin of the virus”:

TRENDING ON TUESDAY | THE PRC’s PCR PROBLEM According to a report, purchases of PCR tests in China surged months before the first reports of a novel coronavirus case there, which casts further doubt on China’s official line about the origins of the virus.https://t.co/YvrqpCVpZK — Nikkei Asia (@NikkeiAsia) October 5, 2021

From the article:

Purchases of PCR tests in China’s Hubei Province surged months before the first official reports of a novel coronavirus case there, according to a report by Australia-based cybersecurity company Internet 2.0. About 67.4 million yuan ($10.5 million at current rates) was spent on PCR tests in Hubei during 2019, nearly double the 2018 total, with the upswing starting in May, according to the report.

In other words, they KNEW there was a health emergency coming and they didn’t tell anyone:

You’ll have to explain to the slow ones out there. This report means China knew what was out there. Because they knew how it got out there. https://t.co/rNSflAzJ1f — RBe (@RBPundit) October 6, 2021

It sure looks that way!

Looks like China was hiding first COVID cases longer than we knew. https://t.co/kFft00DcRj — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) October 5, 2021

The team “collected an analyzed data from a website that aggregates information on public procurement bids in China” to reach its conclusion:

Internet 2.0 collected and analyzed data from a website that aggregates information on public procurement bids in China. The analysis team consists of former officials from intelligence agencies in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, and other countries.https://t.co/WzdBnSgrR0 pic.twitter.com/RL2oWDVlDy — Nikkei Asia (@NikkeiAsia) October 5, 2021

China disputed the team’s finding:

China’s Foreign Ministry disputed the findings. In a response to Bloomberg News, a spokesperson said the findings fall into the same category as other dubious claims about the origins of the coronavirus.https://t.co/MNDNYy8lF3 pic.twitter.com/6NjVHMur6d — Nikkei Asia (@NikkeiAsia) October 5, 2021

