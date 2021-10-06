https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/06/straight-up-dangerous-gov-ron-desantis-press-secretary-refers-to-the-ap-as-activist-progressives/

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Associated Press fact-checked Christopher Rufo and found it false that the National School Boards Association asked President Joe Biden to label protesting parents “domestic terrorists,” even though the NSBA used the term in its letter to the Biden administration.

Contrary to false claims circulating online, the National School Boards Association didn’t ask President Joe Biden to label protesting parents “domestic terrorists,” and there’s no indication Biden or the Justice Department called them terrorists, either. https://t.co/kVflaQKHme — AP Fact Check (@APFactCheck) October 6, 2021

The AP’s fact-checker earned quite the ratio for that tweet, and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, weighed in with this:

Fun fact: “AP” stands for “Activist Progressives.” — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 6, 2021

Oh wow, looks like this joke made the Absurd Propagandists mad 😃 pic.twitter.com/ItL4ffBJLG — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 6, 2021

😂 I can’t… an actual AP reporter just emailed this to me. Speechless. pic.twitter.com/KFQfTfr0gU — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 6, 2021

Self-described media junkie Andrew Dolberg said that Pushaw’s joke was “straight up dangerous.”

This is straight up dangerous from @GovRonDeSantis’s press secretary. We can’t undermine objective reporting. https://t.co/RgOzBGoHp9 — Andrew Dolberg (@asdolberg) October 6, 2021

Is this guy gunning for Brian Stelter’s job or what?

How is the AP objective? Their “fact checks” are DNC propaganda — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) October 7, 2021

How is this dangerous? You sound like the lightest of snowflakes. — Javier Manjarres (@JavManjarres) October 7, 2021

You have strange definitions for words like “dangerous” and “objective.” — Sir Jared the Blackpilled 🏴🌵 (@ClutchLiberty) October 7, 2021

Dangerous? Get out of here with that. — James Brady (@jbrady_ct) October 7, 2021

Dangerous? A joke is dangerous? Stop clutching your pearls. — Snow Miser (@Snow_Miser_) October 7, 2021

This a joke? — Coach Taylor (@JimEagle55) October 7, 2021

This is perhaps the single most DANGEROUS thing I have ever seen. — tristan eldritch (@tristaneldritch) October 7, 2021

Are you okay? — Drache Energie (@feignedidentity) October 7, 2021

Words are violence — CrookedCannon (@CannonCrooked) October 7, 2021

You should probably call the FBI if you haven’t already. While you’re at it, can you provide a comprehensive list on organizations you would say are doing objective reporting? — Soup_To_Nuts (@NutsSoup) October 7, 2021

Objective lol, the AP is about as objective as NPR. — Agent86 (@MAXWELLSMART86D) October 7, 2021

pic.twitter.com/zZxastfUmA — Patrick Henry don’t ask me to show my papers (@goodbyegirl1012) October 7, 2021

How does criticizing the AP undermine objective reporting? — Gene (@GeneD2112) October 7, 2021

She’s not undermining objective reporting. She’s undermining the AP. — Paul (@pjb438) October 7, 2021

They’re undermining themselves. — Joe (@JoeMeower85) October 7, 2021

It’s a joke. And largely true as well. It isn’t like she is threatening to send government agents into newsrooms to chill free speech. Now THAT would truly be dangerous, wouldn’t you agree? — Victor Laszlo, Not Afraid of A Virus (@Glenn_somebody_) October 7, 2021

I’m reading her tweet, I have to disagree with you there sir, she seems to be spot on… pic.twitter.com/efYwYKgjIB — StillSmarterThanYou (@than_still) October 7, 2021

Media criticism is fine, actually. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) October 7, 2021

Contempt and scorn are indeed great weapons against corrupt authorities and institutions. More please, @ChristinaPushaw. — Scalito (@ScalitoG) October 7, 2021

We hope everyone at the AP is OK.

