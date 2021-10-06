https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/10/06/straight-up-dangerous-gov-ron-desantis-press-secretary-refers-to-the-ap-as-activist-progressives/

As Twitchy reported earlier, the Associated Press fact-checked Christopher Rufo and found it false that the National School Boards Association asked President Joe Biden to label protesting parents “domestic terrorists,” even though the NSBA used the term in its letter to the Biden administration.

The AP’s fact-checker earned quite the ratio for that tweet, and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, weighed in with this:

Self-described media junkie Andrew Dolberg said that Pushaw’s joke was “straight up dangerous.”

Is this guy gunning for Brian Stelter’s job or what?

We hope everyone at the AP is OK.

