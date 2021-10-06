https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/suicide-bomber-who-killed-13-marines-was-released-from-bagram-prison-just-days-before-terror-attack/
About The Author
Related Posts
Breaking — President Trump issues powerful statement…
August 26, 2021
Alex Jones Remix | Ivermectin Saturday Night Special…
September 18, 2021
Fauci — ‘Masks are a tool of the paranoid’…
September 17, 2021
Florida restaurant owner refuses to serve Biden voters…
August 31, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy