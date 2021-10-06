https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2021/10/06/suicide-bomber-who-murdered-13-americans-had-just-been-released-from-bagram-prison-n1522222

More of the wonderful effects of having Joe Biden pretend to be president of the United States were revealed Wednesday, when it came to light that the Islamic State jihadi who murdered 13 American service members and numerous Afghans as well in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in August had just been released from prison at Bagram Air Base, the center of American operations in Afghanistan until the U.S. precipitously and irresponsibly abandoned it in July.

CNN reported that the bomber, Abdul Rehman Al-Loghri, was part of “ISIS-K,” that is, the Islamic State’s Khorasan group in central Asia, and that he had “been released from a prison near Kabul just days earlier when the Taliban took control of the area, according to three US officials.”

Al-Loghri held been held in the Parwan prison at Bagram Air Base, along with around 5,000 other prisoners, including several hundred members of ISIS, as well as Taliban and al-Qaeda jihadis. Back in July, according to the Associated Press, “the U.S. left Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ departure more than two hours after they left.”

When the Taliban rolled into Kabul, they entered Bagram without encountering any significant opposition and opened the gates of the Parwan prison. Al-Loghri and many other jihadis walked free. Then on August 26, al-Loghri blew himself up at the Kabul airport, murdering eleven Marines, as well as one member of the Army and one of the Navy.

This revelation makes it clear: The massacre at the airport was entirely preventable, and was a direct result of Biden’s handlers’ catastrophic lack of planning of the Afghan withdrawal. If the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley, and the rest of our woke military brass had spent less time imposing Critical Race Theory on the troops and weeding out Trump supporters from the ranks, and more time doing their actual jobs, they might have realized how foolish it was to steal away from Bagram in the dead of night. They could even have used the base as a rallying point for Americans in Afghanistan who wanted to leave the country, getting them out in a safe and orderly manner instead of the Saigon-on-steroids nightmare that a horrified world witnessed at Kabul airport in August.

Safe among his corrupt friends in Washington who will ensure that he suffers no consequences for his disastrous errors of judgment, Milley is now considered a brilliant strategist. At a House hearing last week, he was full of sage warnings for what the future might portend: “It’s a real possibility in the not too distant future — six,12, 18, 24, 36 months that kind of timeframe — for reconstitution of al Qaeda or ISIS, and it’s our job now, under different conditions, to protect the American citizens against attacks from Afghanistan.”

It is indeed his job now to protect American citizens from jihad attacks, and it was his job then as well. He failed, and he should no longer have a job that charges him with the responsibility of protecting anyone. Even now, when he sounds less like a woke social-media influencer and more like an actual military officer, he demonstrates that he still has no idea what he is dealing with. He sounded the alarm at the hearing about a possible “reconstitution of al Qaeda or ISIS.” Reconstitution? Does Milley actually think that these groups ceased to exist at any point? There is no doubt that the Islamic State does not control a large expanse of territory, as it did when it had its caliphate in Iraq and Syria during the Obama administration, but it has never ceased to be a threat, and has remained active in Somalia, Nigeria, Egypt, and elsewhere, including Afghanistan itself – not to mention inspiring dozens of “lone wolf” jihadis to carry out gun and knife attacks on random people in Europe and North America. Al-Qaeda, similarly, has not pulled off a spectacular attack on the order of 9/11 since that attack itself, but has never gone away. Milley’s warning that they may now experience “reconstitution” indicates how out of touch he is.

If we had a real American president, Milley would have resigned already over the Afghanistan debacle. And if he hadn’t resigned yet, he would be made to do so now. But instead, we have Old Joe. So expect Milley to continue his long and ignominious career for the forseeable future.

