A majority of voters disapprove of the job President Biden is doing as commander-in-chief, a Politico/Morning Consult survey released this week found.

The survey, taken October 2-4, 2021, among 1,998 registered voters, asked, “Do you approve or disapprove of the job Joe Biden is doing as President?”

A majority, 51 percent, indicated they disapprove. Among those, 39 percent “strongly” disapprove. Forty-four percent said they approve, and among those, half of those “strongly” approve.

The survey also found that 63 percent believe the country is headed down the wrong track — 63 percent.

On the Chinese coronavirus, specifically, less than half approve of Biden’s handling of the situation, with 49 percent expressing approval. Forty-six percent said they disapprove, and of those, 33 percent “strongly” disapprove. Coinciding with that is a majority, 52 percent, rating his handling of the coronavirus as either “poor” or “just fair,” compared to 43 percent who rate it either “good” or “excellent.”

The survey’s margin of error is +/- 2 percent.

It comes as Biden’s approval, overall, continues to sink across the board, as several polls show his ratings underwater. Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics average of polls, which includes Economist/YouGov, Rasmussen Reports, Politico/Morning Consult, IBD/TIPP, Reuters/Ipsos, and The Hill/HarrisX, showed Biden’s approval in the negatives — 48 percent disapproving and 45.3 percent approving.

The negative ratings following Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as his divisive messaging on the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, overtly pitting the vaccinated against the unvaccinated.

