Sweden will pause the use of Moderna’s Covid SpikeVax vaccine for people born after 1991.

Data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among Vaccinated teenagers and young adults. “The connection is clear when it comes to Moderna’s vaccine Spikevax, especially after the second dose.”

