Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of the GOP was joined by nine peers on Wednesday at the U.S.–Mexico border, with the group calling on President Joe Biden to take 10 steps to address the worsening border crisis.

“We need Joe Biden to step up and lead. We can do this by enacting commonsense policies,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, told reporters at the briefing in Mission.

“Either he’s unwilling to solve this crisis, or he doesn’t know how. So we’re here to offer solutions,” added Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, another Republican.

The group wants the Biden administration to fully reimplement the “Remain in Mexico” program, which cut down on illegal immigration; resume construction on the border wall; stop the release of illegal immigrants into the U.S. interior; dedicate additional judges and other resources to clear the growing backlog of asylum cases; and deploy more federal officers to the border.

The governors are also urging Biden and other top officials to “state clearly and unequivocally that our country’s borders are not open”; continue using Title 42 pandemic powers to expel illegal immigrants; reenter agreements with Northern Triangle countries and Mexico; resume deporting all criminals; and dedicate federal resources to address human and drug trafficking.

They have pressed Biden to meet with them in person but he has so far refused.

Top Biden administration officials have defended the administration’s approach to immigration enforcement, arguing the Trump era system was cruel and inhumane and that it takes time to reform it.

Supporters say the revamped system treats immigrants better and better represents American values. But critics note that the skyrocketing number of illegal border crossings has been accompanied by drug trafficking, human trafficking, and transmissible diseases, including COVID-19. They also note that some of the actions violate federal law and court orders, including the administration’s announcement it will ultimately end “Remain in Mexico” in defiance of the Supreme Court.

“I want to make clear that while Biden continues to dither, Texas and other states are taking action to do the federal government’s job,” Abbott said.

Texas is cracking down on border enforcement, allocating $3 billion to the problem while deploying thousands of National Guard personnel and Texas Department of Public Safety officers. The state is also emphasizing the arrest of illegal immigrants, jailing them on trespassing charges.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on the governors’ remarks and demands.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Tuesday that the federal government is working with Texas authorities to prepare for a surge of tens of thousands of Haitians who are heading to the U.S.–Mexico border.

“We continue to have the push factors in telling folks, ‘This is not the time to come,’ and we’re going to continue to do what we’ve been doing in the past,” she said.

