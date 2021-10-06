https://www.theepochtimes.com/active-shooter-situation-reported-at-high-school-in-arlington-texas-police_4034966.html

Police in Arlington, Texas, said they’re responding to an active shooter situation at a high school after several people were shot on campus on Wednesday morning.

“We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School,” said the Arlington Police Department in a Twitter post. “We are doing a methodical search and working closely with” the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and other local law enforcement agencies, it added.

The Mansfield Independent School District stated that Timberview High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search and working closely with @ATFHQ @mansfieldisd Police, @MansfieldPDTX @GrandPrairiePD and other agencies. We will be announcing a parent staging location soon once the location is identified pic.twitter.com/R08TuHPMHh — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

“The school is currently on lockdown, and students and staff are locked in their classrooms/offices,” the Mansfield Independent School District told local media in a statement.

“My daughter just texted me that there was a … school shooting at Timberview H.S. In Mansfield ISD in Arlington, TX. She sent this video that’s out. Her nearby school is on lockdown also, and we hear police sirens rushing in. Police confirm there is an active shooter. Praying,” wrote Nerissa Knight, who claimed to be a parent of one of the students at the high school.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman told The Associated Press that she couldn’t confirm whether there were any injuries. Students and staff were locked in classrooms, offices, or other rooms, the school district told the news agency.

Other details about the incident were not provided by officials.

Jack Phillips Senior Reporter Follow Jack Phillips is a reporter at The Epoch Times based in New York.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

