https://redstate.com/streiff/2021/10/06/the-cia-blames-incompetence-for-losing-dozens-of-agents-but-is-that-the-real-story-n452815
About The Author
Related Posts
The Gaslighting Begins After Mark Milley's Treasonous Actions Are Revealed
September 14, 2021
Durham Indictment Is in and It's Big After All
September 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy