Physician’s Assistant Miguel Escobar of Edinburg, TX sprang to national fame when the video of his impassioned speech to his school board regarding the CoronaCon and Maskerade scams went viral. He joins us to discuss his interactions with school boards in Texas, as well as his work as a healthcare contractor to the U.S. Border Patrol in multiple locations from Yuma, AZ to Brownsville, TX. He has witnessed first-hand what we all know: that the Biden Administration is facilitating the invasion of America and bankrupting us in the process.

CLICK HERE to see the full video of his school board speech

As we discuss with Miguel, it is beyond troubling to see once-revered journals like the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), and The Lancet exposed as pay-to-play vanity publishers for the globalist shills, publishing fake research that advances the authoritarian agenda. Similarly, it’s no coincidence that our medical institutions, such as FDA and CDC are—as Robert Kennedy, Jr has been telling us for years—bought and paid for. No, this is all by design. It’s all part of the globalist agenda, to destroy the pillars of our society (our institutions), crash our society, and swoop in with the Hegelian cure-all solution: Communism.

With regard to the manufactured border “crisis,” Miguel reports that contractors are fleecing the taxpayer $11 a pop for a crummy balogna sandwich in a baggie with a couple of condiment packets, while at the same time, all illegals with elevated temperatures (which might just be from heat and dehydration) are sent to hospital for five days at the cost of $30-100K PER DAY! This is all by design, all intended to facilitate the “fundamental transformation” of America from a Republic to a Communist state.

On a positive note, we were very happy to hear Miguel state what we have been preaching for awhile now: that the globalists need us divided because we outnumber them and that it’s more important than ever for Americans across the political spectrum to band together and realize that it’s not Left versus Right, but Them versus Us. Individually, we might seem small and alone when facing the might of federal, state, and local governments, but if we stand united, there’s no way they can bend us to their will.

