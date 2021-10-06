https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/10/06/the-morning-briefing-fascist-attorney-general-garland-has-angered-the-wrong-parents-n1521870

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I’m ready for the Willy Wonka phase of my life to begin.

It’s really time to get this whole “civilians traveling to space” thing moving along at a faster pace because I know that I could use a little time off the planet. The way things are these days though I’m probably on some sort of “no orbit” list.

One of the things I kept being grateful for all during the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu nightmare is that I’m glad that my daughter is older and we didn’t have to navigate the school shutdown stuff. I know it was an enduring shock to the system to my friends and colleagues who have kids at home of all ages and had to figure out how to keep the education going.

An unexpected by-product of all of that has been that parents began to notice more and more some of the unsavory things that have been being passed along to the youth of America via our taxpayer-funded public school leftist indoctrination mill system.

Operating under the presumption that they had a say in the lives of their children as well as the way their tax dollars are spent, the parent began making their displeasure clear to various school boards around the country.

Well, few things irritate the public education indoctrination pimps more than parents who are involved and aware.

The powers that be ran their concerns about the pesky parents up the flagpole to the Biden administration. As Ol’ Joe is literally in bed with the teachers’ unions, the power of the federal government was immediately weaponized to handle the problem.

Stacey:

In what can only be described as a tactic to suppress dissent, Attorney General Merrick Garland directed the FBI and U.S. attorneys to meet with federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial leaders in every federal judicial district in the next 30 days. What is the threat to the homeland requiring this urgent response? Parents are objecting to critical race theory and other left-wing curricula in their children’s classrooms.

Once again, thank you Mitch McConnell for keeping this psychopath off of the Supreme Court.

The great news is that the parents who already weren’t amused are really not amused now.

Gwendolyn:

Last week, PJ Media covered the hysterical and threatening letter written by National School Boards Association (NSBA) president Viola Garcia. In the letter sent to none other than President Joe Biden, Garcia accused America’s concerned parents of threats, intimidation, and even “hate crimes” rising to the level of “domestic terrorism” for having the gall to speak up at their local school board meetings. The NSBA also requested “federal assistance to stop threats and acts of violence against school board members, school officials, and teachers.” This week, however, the leaders of almost two dozen parent organizations fired back with a scathing letter of their own—and it is epic. The letter, written on behalf of members of several parent organizations, made clear that the NSBA’s claims of “hate” and “terrorism” were shameful:

My favorite line from the letter is “To equate parents with terrorists dishonors the thousands of victims of actual terrorism around the world. Have you no shame?”

I think we long ago established that the American left doesn’t even have a passing familiarity with shame. I would love to be able to say that this is beyond the pale even for them but they’ve been pulling this “everyone who disagrees with our politics is a terrorist” nonsense for a while now and that’s really been escalating this year.

Make no mistake, the Democrats very definitely want to use the government to shut down any dissent. They’re letting their fascist freak flag fly all the time now.

Angering the moms and dads of America was a real boneheaded move, though. Even this administration must realize it can’t start rolling up federal paddy wagons to PTA meetings and hauling everyone away. This is a fight that they probably already know they shouldn’t have picked, hence the overkill by getting the DOJ involved.

I keep saying that the incessant egregious overreach by Biden’s Democrats is going to backfire on them in a big way. The mobilization of parents who are committed to preventing the teaching of extreme leftist insanity like Critical Race Theory is hopefully just the beginning of the blowback.

There’s hope for this hot mess of a country yet.

Everything Isn’t Awful

this is what true happiness looks like

(newsflare) pic.twitter.com/teDFncsixr — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 3, 2021

PJ Media

My latest column: Democrats Condone Public Harassment Because the Entire Party Is Mentally Unwell

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap: Democrats Will Cut $3.5T Spending Bill by Not Cutting It

EPIC: 427,000 Parents Respond to National School Board Association Labeling Them ‘Domestic Terrorists’

Run ’em over! [WATCH] Brits Yanking Protesters Out of the Road Will Make Your Day

AG Merrick Garland Sics the Feds on Parents Opposing Critical Race Theory

Stossel: BEEReaucrats

Klobuchar Goes After Conservatives Amid Facebook Whistleblower Scandal

Thanks, Joe! Taliban Gives Tajik Jihadis U.S.-Made Weaponry and Vehicles

Feminist Rag Jezebel Says It’s Okay to Bully Kyrsten Sinema in a Bathroom Stall

Moving on Up: LA and Seattle Homeless Will Be Relocated to Taxpayer-Funded Luxury Apartments

Why Is the FBI Working for the Democrats?

Madness: UCLA Suspends Professor for Refusing to Assign Grades Based on Skin Color

Biden’s Approval Numbers are Atrocious. Does the Administration Care?

Undercover Video: Pfizer Scientists Say Natural Immunity Is Superior and Big Pharma Is Suppressing Info for Money

No One Trusts Public Health Officials — Not Even Health Care Professionals

New Media Lament: Why Can’t Kyrsten Sinema Be More Like John McCain?

They’re using Hunter Biden for that too. Whistleblower to Congress: Facebook Knows China and Iran Are Using the Platform to Commit Espionage

Townhall Mothership

Larry O: Merrick Garland’s Justice Department Is Just Another Democrat PAC

Zuckerberg Slams Whistleblower’s Accusations as a ‘Mischaracterization’ of Facebook

Nikki Haley Slams ‘Self-Loathing’ Dems, Calls for ‘Moral Courage’ to Defend American Principles

KNEW IT. Anthony Fauci Is a Puppy Killer…Literally

The FBI Somehow Manages to Become an Even Bigger Joke

ESPN Suspends Sage Steele for Being Conservative While Black

DeSantis Throws Down the Gauntlet: Confronts Garland on Troubling FBI Announcement

There’s A Reason The Market Isn’t Providing Smart Guns

Cam&Co. Concealed Carry Expo A Hit With TX Gun Owners

Media Matters Covers For Putting Criminals Back On Street

Activists wanted NASA to rename their new telescope for social justice reasons. NASA passed

White House: Yes, we may still fire some feds even if they have valid exemptions

A ship’s anchor may have caused the oil spill in Huntington Beach over the weekend

Sen. Josh Hawley calls Merrick Garland’s memo to the FBI ‘a deliberate attempt to chill parents from showing up at school board meetings’

‘What’s this old man talking about?’ President Biden tells a story about his grandpop during Michigan visit

Hear that, Joe?! Thousands of TEACHERS who lost their jobs for refusing COVID vaccine chant something VERY FAMILIAR in NYC (watch)

VIP

Are We Losing Manchin?

What ‘Threats’ Led to DOJ Turning FBI Loose on Parents Protesting School Boards?

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya on Rolling Back the ‘Biosecurity State’ and Restoring Confidence in Public Health

Are Progressives Determined to Sink Biden’s Presidency?

Will Anyone in America Ever Get Evicted Again?

Mitch McConnell SCORCHES Biden and the Lying Democrats

GOLD Fauci Just Needs to Go Away

Around the Interwebz

Trillion-dollar platinum coin could be minted at the last minute

NASA likely to move some astronauts off Starliner due to extended delays

River Otters Are Attacking People in Alaska, and Experts Don’t Know Why

Smells Like Onion

As A Facebook Employee, I Was Ordered To Bury Thousands Of Stories About Mark Zuckerberg’s Human Zoo https://t.co/7IrMHhzVxH pic.twitter.com/u4kOHqyvQ7 — The Onion (@TheOnion) October 4, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

There is no turning back but I’m thinking of building a rest area with a whiskey bar so people can pause before heading to oblivion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

