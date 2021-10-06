https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/10/06/the-people-love-brandon-cnns-jake-tapper-shares-brutal-poll-numbers-for-president-biden/

When President Biden was in Howell, Michigan yesterday he saw a lot of protesters along the way (a version of “let’s go Brandon” even broke out). Biden later made it clear that he saw “some of the signs,” but went on to explain that overall he’s popular because “81 million Americans voted for me.”

However, CNN shared a poll today that removes several planks from Biden’s “popularity” soapbox. Over to you, Jake Tapper:

OUCH. Subsequent polls should include questions like “would you like to have the ‘mean tweets’ guy back?”

One thing’s for sure:

Bingo!

Imagine what the real numbers might be.

