When President Biden was in Howell, Michigan yesterday he saw a lot of protesters along the way (a version of “let’s go Brandon” even broke out). Biden later made it clear that he saw “some of the signs,” but went on to explain that overall he’s popular because “81 million Americans voted for me.”

However, CNN shared a poll today that removes several planks from Biden’s “popularity” soapbox. Over to you, Jake Tapper:

CNN’s Jake Tapper: New poll numbers are “brutal” for Joe Biden. “More than half of the American people—55%—say the Biden administration is not competent in running the government.” pic.twitter.com/gLLkQFbfjj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 6, 2021

OUCH. Subsequent polls should include questions like “would you like to have the ‘mean tweets’ guy back?”

One thing’s for sure:

The people love Brandon https://t.co/xf9vbfZQlc — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) October 6, 2021

Bingo!

A D +9 pollster as well 🤓 — Jared Brehm (@JaredBrehm) October 6, 2021

Imagine what the real numbers might be.

