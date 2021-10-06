https://www.thefirsttv.com/there-it-is-cnn-reports-isis-terrorist-who-killed-13-americans-released-from-bagram-days-before-attack/
CNN reported Wednesday that the terrorist who killed 13 Americans at Kabul’s airport was released from prison at Bagram Base just days prior to the bombing.
“Now we know, [the terrorist] was released from prison. It was the moment the Taliban took control of Kabul… The doors had been opened and the prisoners had been freed,” said the reporter.
“CNN: Kabul Airport Bomber Released from Prison Days Before Attack,” blared the headline from the Cable News Network.
