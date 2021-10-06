https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/06/theyre-not-hiding-the-ball-on-this-ben-shapiro-examines-dems-not-so-subtle-endgame-with-facebook-whistleblower-frances-haugen/

Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen appears to be well on her way to superstardom:

Fascinating that the “Facebook Whistleblower” automatically receives verification for her just-created Twitter account, as well a nice algorithmic promotion boost, to go along with the PR tour her handlers are orchestrating. Beware of officially-sanctioned “whistleblowers” pic.twitter.com/xrbVojH0j0 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 5, 2021

Beware? Why? What cause could there possibly be for concern?

Democrats and media explicitly wish to avoid neutral, transparent regulation of Facebook. Instead, they want an agency that will act as a sort of super-CEO of the company. They’re not hiding the ball on this. The goal is control of informational dissemination. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2021

Haugen’s testimony inspired Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to call for a “Date Protection Agency” yesterday.

.@FrancesHaugen is right – we need a dedicated regulatory agency to hold Facebook and other Big Tech companies accountable for how their algorithms push misinformation and how our data is used and misused for their profit. We need a Data Protection Agency. pic.twitter.com/TAqnuwE41s — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (@gillibrandny) October 5, 2021

Well. if we’re gonna have a Data Protection Agency, someone’s got to be in charge of running the operation. And who better than Frances Haugen, right? Democrats already love her, and it’s clear that she loves herself, so she’d be a perfect fit, really.

Ben Shapiro certainly sees it:

And the so-called “whistleblower” — who isn’t blowing the whistle at all — is also not hiding the ball. She wishes to be the super-CEO herself! — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2021

Here’s a direct quote from Haugen: “And there needs to be a regulatory home where someone like me could do a tour of duty after working at a place like this and have a place to work on things like regulation…” — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2021

“Someone like me.” How convenient!

Democrats would love for someone like Francis Haugen to be the face of their precious Data Protection Agency. She’s made it abundantly clear that she’s 110% on the Democrats’ side, so they don’t need to worry about where her loyalties lie. She’s saying exactly what they need her to say in order to justify their desire to take the reins at Facebook — and elsewhere — and control what “information” the public gets to see.

Democrats are explicitly avoiding the question of what sort of regulation would curb the purported harms Haugen jabbers about. They are instead proposing new agencies to sit atop Facebook and dictate terms. That’s the entire goal. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2021

Haugen directly says in her testimony that she doesn’t want Facebook broken up. Instead, she wants that “dedicated oversight body.” There’s a reason for that. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2021

Haugen is transparent. The Democrats are transparent.

And they can’t be allowed to win.

