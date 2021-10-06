https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/10/06/theyre-not-hiding-the-ball-on-this-ben-shapiro-examines-dems-not-so-subtle-endgame-with-facebook-whistleblower-frances-haugen/

Facebook “whistleblower” Frances Haugen appears to be well on her way to superstardom:

Beware? Why? What cause could there possibly be for concern?

Haugen’s testimony inspired Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to call for a “Date Protection Agency” yesterday.

Well. if we’re gonna have a Data Protection Agency, someone’s got to be in charge of running the operation. And who better than Frances Haugen, right? Democrats already love her, and it’s clear that she loves herself, so she’d be a perfect fit, really.

Ben Shapiro certainly sees it:

“Someone like me.” How convenient!

Democrats would love for someone like Francis Haugen to be the face of their precious Data Protection Agency. She’s made it abundantly clear that she’s 110% on the Democrats’ side, so they don’t need to worry about where her loyalties lie. She’s saying exactly what they need her to say in order to justify their desire to take the reins at Facebook — and elsewhere — and control what “information” the public gets to see.

Haugen is transparent. The Democrats are transparent.

And they can’t be allowed to win.

